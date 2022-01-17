Crypterium (CRPT) Price Hits $0.15

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $11.87 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypterium has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00057770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,551,488 coins and its circulating supply is 81,553,937 coins. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

