Crypterium (CRPT) Price Reaches $0.15

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Crypterium has a total market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00056177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypterium is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,551,488 coins and its circulating supply is 81,553,937 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

