CryptEx (CRX) Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $8.37 or 0.00019789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $711,055.20 and $1,316.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,249.02 or 0.99941805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00094257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00032294 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00034710 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00703193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

