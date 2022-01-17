Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and approximately $126.37 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00055923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00103952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

