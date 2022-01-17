Crypto Sports (CSPN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $452.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $113,840.92 and $452.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 134% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.