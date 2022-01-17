CRYPTO20 (C20) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,910.00

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00009752 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $165.04 million and $12,910.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00057326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,993,830 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

