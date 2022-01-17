Crypton (CRP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Crypton has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001608 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00061640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001060 BTC.

About Crypton

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,678,106 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

