CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $954,611.99 and approximately $899.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00207112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.00442110 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00075473 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.