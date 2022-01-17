CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRRF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS CTRRF opened at $13.28 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

