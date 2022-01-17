Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 422 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Anthem by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.29.

ANTM traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $452.14. The stock had a trading volume of 830,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,650. The company has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.37 and a 200 day moving average of $404.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

