Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,810. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

