Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 10,400 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in American Tower by 23.5% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $5,046,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 61,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in American Tower by 4.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $4.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.13 and a 200 day moving average of $278.20. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.63.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

