Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 4.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $51,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,432,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Shares of BAM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.