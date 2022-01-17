Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $14.32 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.25. 7,236,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,578,520. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

