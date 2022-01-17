Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $5.60 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $13,108,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 235,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.88. 16,724,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.