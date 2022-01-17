Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,847,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

