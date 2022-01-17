Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 1,350 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 19.2% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.27. 2,525,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.06 and its 200-day moving average is $228.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

