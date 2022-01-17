Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 26,618 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 148.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.28.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,161,334 shares of company stock worth $95,675,121 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $95.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,057,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,430. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

