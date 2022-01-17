Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 4,146 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.76.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,255,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,021,609. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.32. The company has a market cap of $729.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

