Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.45 and its 200-day moving average is $219.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

