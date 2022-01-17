Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 14,439 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $24,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,455,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,242,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,030. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.98. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.32.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

