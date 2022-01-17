Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 19,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,657,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 1.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $15,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 74.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 143,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,536 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 98.7% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,102 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,440,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,185,949. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.