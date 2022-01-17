Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 2,404 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.23.

NYSE:FRC traded down $8.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

