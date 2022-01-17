Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 6,357 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.74.

TXN traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,731,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

