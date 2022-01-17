Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 71,407 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,407 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 263.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.55. 2,064,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.17. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.69.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.