Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 911 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,310,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $550.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,260. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.10.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

