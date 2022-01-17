Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $25.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5,718.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,950.62 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,556.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,215.23.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $65.11 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

