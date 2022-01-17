Curecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,172.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $1,172.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,416,636 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

