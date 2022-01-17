CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 8% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $21.08 million and $4.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.00206261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00041818 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00039358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.60 or 0.00439311 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00075152 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 157,801,570 coins and its circulating supply is 153,801,570 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

