CVCoin (CVN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,172.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $13,172.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.57 or 0.07540006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,933.24 or 0.99816769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00068365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

