CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVI. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

CVI opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.