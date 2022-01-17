CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,706,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,970. The company has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.