CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) dropped 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 516,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 187,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$83.29 million and a PE ratio of 90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan Tak-Yan Au sold 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,165,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,233,108. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,560.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

