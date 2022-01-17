CWV Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,204.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $10,204.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00060997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07623195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.22 or 0.99721854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00068838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007721 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

