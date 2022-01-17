CX Institutional Acquires 3,685 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $288.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.