CyberMiles Achieves Market Cap of $4.07 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $168,989.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,887.41 or 0.99701068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00039221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00354174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00092226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006621 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

