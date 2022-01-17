CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Position Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CONE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

