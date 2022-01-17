Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cytokinetics worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $252,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,322 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

