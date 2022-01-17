CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.21 Million

Brokerages predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post sales of $29.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $117.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $257.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 195,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 32,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 97,002 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

