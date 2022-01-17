D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196,432 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI opened at $98.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.04 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

