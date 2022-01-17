DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DALS) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 24th

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DALS) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 24th. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of DALS stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.26.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.