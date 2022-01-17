DAEX (DAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.35 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $38,077.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00055923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

