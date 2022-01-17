Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

