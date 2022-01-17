Darwinia Network (RING) Market Cap Reaches $17.41 Million

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Darwinia Network has a market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Darwinia Network has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,038.44 or 1.00028646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00093415 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00036006 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.25 or 0.00702532 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network Profile

Darwinia Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,111,354,574 coins and its circulating supply is 514,159,035 coins. Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork . The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

