Dash Tops One Day Volume of $184.61 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $184.61 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $135.49 or 0.00319973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009085 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002859 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000123 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,532,647 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

