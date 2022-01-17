Databroker 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,333.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $11,333.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

