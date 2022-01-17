DAV Coin (DAV) Trading 15.7% Lower This Week

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $815,602.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,230.76 or 1.00002058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00040132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.26 or 0.00355823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00092764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006548 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

