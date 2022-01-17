DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.4% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.