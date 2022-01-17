DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.8% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $380.01 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.