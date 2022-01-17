DDKoin (DDK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $31,546.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $328,852.21 and $31,546.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00185835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009664 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006705 BTC.

BitTorrent (new) (BTT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004729 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000993 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

